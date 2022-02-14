Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.283-$6.509 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BR stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $137.91 and a one year high of $185.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.75.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.