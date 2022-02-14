Brokerages Anticipate Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Engagesmart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Engagesmart will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Engagesmart.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Engagesmart from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Engagesmart from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

ESMT opened at $22.18 on Monday. Engagesmart has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $38.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

