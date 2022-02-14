Brokerages Anticipate Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.51 Million

Brokerages predict that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) will post sales of $118.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.39 million to $118.63 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full year sales of $364.64 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $353.12 million, with estimates ranging from $323.35 million to $382.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Grindrod Shipping.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.33 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GRIN opened at $19.08 on Monday. Grindrod Shipping has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Grindrod Shipping by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Grindrod Shipping by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grindrod Shipping (GRIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.