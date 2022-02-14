Brokerages Anticipate Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.14). Resonant posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Resonant.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $75,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $49,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,134 shares of company stock worth $173,196 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 2,871.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. 21.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.23. 936,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,693. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. Resonant has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $80.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

