Brokerages Expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Announce $1.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.41. Autodesk reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.36.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.90. 1,692,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $223.81 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.1% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock worth $114,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87,692 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 223,083 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

