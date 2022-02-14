Brokerages Expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.35. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 70.8% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 3.4% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOH traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $87.45. 145,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,307. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.51. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $75.68 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.80%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

