Brokerages Expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.35. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of Hawaii.
Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.
NYSE:BOH traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $87.45. 145,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,307. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.51. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $75.68 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.80%.
About Bank of Hawaii
Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.
