Brokerages Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.62. CIRCOR International posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CIRCOR International.
CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $190.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.25 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.
CIRCOR International stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.16. 109,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,368. The stock has a market cap of $550.21 million, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
