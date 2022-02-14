Brokerages Expect CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.38). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CymaBay Therapeutics.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBAY shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.59.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.05. 228,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,655. The company has a market capitalization of $210.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18.

In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim acquired 20,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,303,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,333,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 56,923 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,283 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 152,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

