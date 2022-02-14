Brokerages Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will post $4.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.67 billion and the highest is $4.73 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $4.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $19.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.27 billion to $19.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.83 billion to $20.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Shares of EMR opened at $94.74 on Monday. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $83.65 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day moving average of $96.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

