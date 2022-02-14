Brokerages Expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to Post $0.98 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings. Maximus posted earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Maximus.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $787,258.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,036,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at $58,697,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 18.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,220,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $351,129,000 after buying an additional 649,818 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,145,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $261,737,000 after buying an additional 407,889 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 70.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,435,000 after buying an additional 242,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,598,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,219,000 after buying an additional 235,796 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMS stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,193. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.77. Maximus has a one year low of $73.84 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maximus (MMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.