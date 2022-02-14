Brokerages Expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.
On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OP Bancorp.
OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 35.99%. The company had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.
OP Bancorp Company Profile
OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.
