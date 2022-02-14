Brokerages Expect Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $382.98 Million

Analysts expect Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) to report sales of $382.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $378.00 million and the highest is $387.95 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ryan Specialty Group.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 104.08%. The firm had revenue of $352.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RYAN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after buying an additional 20,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,484,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $39.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.04.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

