Brokerages Expect SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) will post sales of $11.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.26 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.
On average, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full-year sales of $40.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.40 million to $41.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $53.45 million, with estimates ranging from $53.40 million to $53.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SOPHiA Genetics.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.
SOPH opened at $11.80 on Monday. SOPHiA Genetics has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $19.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78.
SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile
SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.
