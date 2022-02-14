Brokerages Expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Post Earnings of -$1.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.39) and the highest is ($1.08). UroGen Pharma reported earnings of ($1.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($4.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on URGN shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $429,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $62,118.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,783 shares of company stock valued at $585,707. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 13,572 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 156,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 29,596 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ URGN traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 90,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,577. The company has a market capitalization of $144.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $27.64.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

