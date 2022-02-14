Brokers Issue Forecasts for Enphase Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $145.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 126.69 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.08.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,479 shares of company stock worth $30,835,121. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

