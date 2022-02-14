Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Coca-Cola Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coca-Cola in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,546 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,006. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 87,334 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 17,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

