Brokers Issue Forecasts for Uber Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uber Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.03.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $35.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $61.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.