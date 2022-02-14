Brokers Offer Predictions for Callaway Golf’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Callaway Golf in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

ELY stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 38.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,610,000 after buying an additional 3,082,413 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,242,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,780,000 after acquiring an additional 110,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,598,000 after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,564,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $730,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

