Brokers Offer Predictions for Healthcare Services Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Healthcare Services Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $15.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.28. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $32.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.2113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

