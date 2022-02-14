Brokers Offer Predictions for Republic Services, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Republic Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

RSG stock opened at $120.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.61. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,473,000 after purchasing an additional 64,679 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,246,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,737,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,404,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

