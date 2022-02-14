Brokers Offer Predictions for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAKE. Barclays lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $39.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $65.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth $62,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.