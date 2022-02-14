Brokers Set Expectations for FMC Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for FMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $7.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.73.

Shares of FMC opened at $117.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.15. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

FMC declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,046,000 after purchasing an additional 389,616 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of FMC by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after buying an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,689,000 after buying an additional 430,076 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of FMC by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after buying an additional 144,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after buying an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.