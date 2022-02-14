Brokers Set Expectations for Mattel, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mattel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.95.

Shares of MAT opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. Mattel has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,863,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,465,000 after buying an additional 516,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mattel by 13.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after buying an additional 1,084,357 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Mattel by 37.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,062,000 after buying an additional 1,914,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,197 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Mattel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,445,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35,609 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

