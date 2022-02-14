BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$135.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOO. CIBC lifted their price target on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$100.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$103.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$108.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.27. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$85.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.98.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 10.4499997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.11%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

