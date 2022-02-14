Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 423,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,071,000 after buying an additional 83,045 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Bruker by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bruker by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,984,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,430,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

BRKR opened at $68.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.48. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $56.93 and a 12 month high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

