Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.600-$10.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.45 billion.Brunswick also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BC stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.88. The company had a trading volume of 727,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,293. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.31 and its 200 day moving average is $97.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brunswick stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

