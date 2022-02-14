BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.11.

Several brokerages have commented on BTRS. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $6.03 on Monday. BTRS has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $956.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03.

In related news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 34,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $235,200.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Juli Spottiswood purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

