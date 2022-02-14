Bullseye Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,754 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the quarter. Progyny comprises 1.6% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Progyny worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 30,269 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 690.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 155,272 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 40,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 40,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $2,558,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $320,371.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,660 shares of company stock worth $8,924,430 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Shares of PGNY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,838. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.36. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.72.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.