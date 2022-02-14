BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Trading Up 7.4%

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) was up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on BW LPG in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.8721 dividend. This is a boost from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.77. This represents a dividend yield of 15.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th.

About BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY)

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

