Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) PT Lowered to $23.00

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 165.28% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ:BYRN traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,517. Byrna Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.73 million, a PE ratio of -66.77 and a beta of 0.94.
About Byrna Technologies
Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
