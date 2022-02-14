Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) PT Lowered to $23.00

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 165.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYRN traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,517. Byrna Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.73 million, a PE ratio of -66.77 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,043,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 21,394 shares during the period. 31.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

