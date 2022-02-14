ByteNext Price Hits $0.0448 on Exchanges (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for $0.0448 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $773,215.27 and $114.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00044040 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.91 or 0.06887289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,665.38 or 1.00155961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00049148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00049004 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006308 BTC.

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

