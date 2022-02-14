BZEdge Hits 1-Day Volume of $27.00 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One BZEdge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BZEdge has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $27.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BZEdge has traded up 89.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00043867 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.99 or 0.06848433 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,171.72 or 0.99831188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00048478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00048665 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006276 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com

Buying and Selling BZEdge

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

