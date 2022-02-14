C Partners Holding GmbH Has $17.17 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

C Partners Holding GmbH cut its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40,066 shares during the period. Equifax makes up approximately 3.5% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. C Partners Holding GmbH owned about 0.06% of Equifax worth $17,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 208.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equifax from $325.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.91.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.80. 13,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,000. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.87 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.