Cabana LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 6.5% of Cabana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the period.

VTI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $222.62. 82,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310,072. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

