CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 96,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.06% of CAE worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,595,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,749,000 after purchasing an additional 333,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,639,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 216,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CAE by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,506,000 after acquiring an additional 599,328 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CAE by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,804,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,530,000 after acquiring an additional 201,140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of CAE by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,188 shares during the period. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.89.

NYSE CAE opened at $24.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.