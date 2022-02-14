CaixaPay (CXP) Tops One Day Volume of $26.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00043823 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.68 or 0.06879632 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,597.59 or 0.99893473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00048669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00048655 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006247 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

