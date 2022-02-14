Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) will post $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 117.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 69.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 153,245 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth about $541,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 73.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 41,235 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 47,830.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,318 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALM stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.56. 12,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,376. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -266.56 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.94.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

