Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the January 15th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.63. 145,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,166. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $16.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%.

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

