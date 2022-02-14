Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CGO traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 37,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,197. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $17.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

