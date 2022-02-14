California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,957 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of State Street worth $54,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 6,927.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street in the third quarter worth $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the second quarter worth $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of State Street by 279.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $64,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.58.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,432 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:STT opened at $99.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $71.37 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

