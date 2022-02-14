California State Teachers Retirement System Has $48.07 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Weyerhaeuser worth $48,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,717 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,392,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,498 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,948,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,244,000 after acquiring an additional 104,552 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

WY stock opened at $41.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.61. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous Special dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

