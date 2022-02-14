California State Teachers Retirement System Has $51.21 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 569,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,740 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Ball worth $51,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ball by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ball by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 787,825 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth about $812,701,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ball by 30.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ball by 19.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,998 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $92.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

BLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.06.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

