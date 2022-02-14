California State Teachers Retirement System Has $52.55 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Keysight Technologies worth $52,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $958,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 13,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $165.04 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.09 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.31.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

