California State Teachers Retirement System Has $52.87 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 752,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,854 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Trade Desk worth $52,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,044.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 71,811 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 30,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 907.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,131,000 after buying an additional 746,627 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 985.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 811.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,626 shares of company stock worth $31,194,646. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $76.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.86, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.57. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

