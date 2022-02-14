California State Teachers Retirement System Has $60.91 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Cintas worth $60,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 47,353 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 34,580.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $375.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $321.39 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $412.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

