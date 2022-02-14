California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Okta worth $53,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 334.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,901 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth about $228,650,000. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth about $223,669,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,338,000 after buying an additional 808,325 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.63.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $191.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 1.01. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.86 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The business had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,004 shares of company stock worth $9,782,011 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

