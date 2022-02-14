California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,803 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Consolidated Edison worth $45,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 31.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 121 shares of company stock valued at $9,750. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ED opened at $84.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.21. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $87.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 92.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.10.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

