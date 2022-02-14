California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,233 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Etsy worth $47,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Etsy in the third quarter worth about $338,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Etsy by 24.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the third quarter worth about $312,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Etsy by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the third quarter worth about $37,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,626 shares of company stock worth $31,587,943 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $141.77 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.37 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.86.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.52.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

