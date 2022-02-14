California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,296,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,135 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Corteva worth $54,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis grew its stake in Corteva by 3,774.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 302,254 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,166,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $51.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $52.38.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

