California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 21,957 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 638,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,957 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of State Street worth $54,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 6,927.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in State Street by 279.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,432 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.58.

Shares of STT stock opened at $99.17 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $71.37 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.25.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.